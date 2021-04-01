American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.