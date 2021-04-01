American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 520.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

