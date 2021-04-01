American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of AIG stock remained flat at $$46.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,746. American International Group has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 103,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

