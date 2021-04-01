American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun Sells 36,000 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,400.

Teresa Piorun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Teresa Piorun sold 70,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$137,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$34,056.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$4,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$12,882.00.

Shares of American Manganese stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.55. 151,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,604. The firm has a market cap of C$294.50 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00. American Manganese Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

