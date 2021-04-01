American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,387 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.07% of American Tower worth $1,065,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.08. 47,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

