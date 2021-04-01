Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Americas Silver by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

