Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

