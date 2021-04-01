Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 544,924 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 391,820 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

