AmonD (AMON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $100,240.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. AmonD has a market cap of $3.49 million and $100,240.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 79.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,128,732 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.