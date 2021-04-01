AmonD Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $91,169.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00368853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.00801313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00088716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029562 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,128,732 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

