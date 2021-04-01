Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.95.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

APH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,813. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

