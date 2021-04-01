Ampleforth Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $191.16 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 337,561,456 coins and its circulating supply is 218,839,494 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

