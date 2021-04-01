Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Loews worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

L stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

