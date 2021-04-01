Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.55% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 253,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.