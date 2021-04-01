Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Progress Software worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 61.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

