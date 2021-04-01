Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

