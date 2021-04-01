Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.