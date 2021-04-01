Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 132,904 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,904 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Liberty Global by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.