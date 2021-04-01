Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 258,209 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of News worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of News by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

