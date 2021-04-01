Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,922 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,719,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,802,000 after purchasing an additional 60,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,195,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,898,000 after purchasing an additional 613,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

