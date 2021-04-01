Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 329,524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Covanta worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NYSE:CVA opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.