Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

