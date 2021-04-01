Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

