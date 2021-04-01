Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.82 Million Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Afya worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Afya by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Afya by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Afya by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.29. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

