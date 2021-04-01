Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Enel Américas worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enel Américas by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enel Américas by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enel Américas by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

NYSE ENIA opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.