Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,163 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

