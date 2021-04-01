Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,138,000 after acquiring an additional 985,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

