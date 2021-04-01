Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.61 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,811 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of New Residential Investment worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.25 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.