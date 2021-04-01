Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cable One worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,828.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,896.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,955.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,482.05 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

