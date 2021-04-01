Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ormat Technologies worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

