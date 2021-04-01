Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Portland General Electric worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE POR opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

