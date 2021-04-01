Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,522 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.