Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,888 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Navient worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Navient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Navient by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Navient by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

