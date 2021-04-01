Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,007 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of The Chemours worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

The Chemours stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.