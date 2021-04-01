Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 195,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

