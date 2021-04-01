Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,440 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tapestry worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

