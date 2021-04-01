Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,595 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of New Gold worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

