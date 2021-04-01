Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 128,644 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

TECK stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

