Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,951 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,754,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,720,000 after acquiring an additional 811,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 757,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

