Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 288,095 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,095 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 510.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,989 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,021,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,729,000 after acquiring an additional 310,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.