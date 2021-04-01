Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,943 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,943 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Middlesex Water worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

MSEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

