Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Americold Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 184.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 171,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 130,646 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 257,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period.

COLD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. 1,725,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

