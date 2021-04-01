Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 14,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

