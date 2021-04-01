Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Kforce reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,405. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

