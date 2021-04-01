Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 302,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

