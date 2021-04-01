Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 33,387,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,886,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

