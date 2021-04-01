Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 41,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -884.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

