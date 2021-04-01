Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Exelon reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

EXC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 4,264,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Exelon has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 317,776 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,572.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

