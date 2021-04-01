Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post $817.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.13 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $17,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Terex by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.