Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. Trimble posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $80.04. 85,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,875. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. Trimble has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

